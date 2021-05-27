“There will be a massive inquest” – Solskjaer’s Manchester United tactics ripped to shreds by pundit

Manchester United have been ripped to shreds by pundit Neil Lennon after their Europa League final defeat to Villarreal last night.

The Red Devils were beaten in a tense penalty shoot-out in Gdansk, with goalkeeper David de Gea missing the crucial spot-kick after all eleven players on each side ended up taking one.

United were far from good enough on the night, however, as they only drew 1-1 with Villarreal, who ended the evening with their first major trophy in their history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has undoubtedly made progress with this Man Utd side, but Lennon still feels he’s not really seeing the club playing in their traditional entertaining style.

Speaking after the game on BBC 5 Live, as quoted on the BBC Sport website, Lennon ripped into Solskjaer’s playing style, making it clear he didn’t think much of their functional approach to the game.

“There will be a massive inquest at Manchester United now. There will be a lot of questions to answer,” Lennon said.

“It will be a huge disappointment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“They are a work in progress but they are a million miles away from being the finished article.

“I didn’t see enough of the Manchester United way tonight. I haven’t seen enough of it in the last three or four years.

“There was zero entertainment tonight – it was functional, ineffective and lacked a lot of creativity and flair.”

Many United fans will surely find it hard to argue with this, and it will be interesting to see how much time Solskjaer gets after another season without a trophy.