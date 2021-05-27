Manchester United urged not to repeat transfer mistake from last summer following Europa League defeat

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has sent an urgent message to his old club over their summer transfer activity.

Following yesterday’s defeat to Villarreal in the Europa League final, it looks more important than ever for Man Utd to have a strong summer transfer window and rebuild in time for next season.

The Red Devils showed plenty of promise in the campaign just gone, but ultimately finished without silverware again, and Chadwick is eager to see his old club make a statement with a big-name signing early on this summer.

United left a lot of their business until late on last year, and only Edinson Cavani can really be counted as a success after a lack of regular playing time for fellow new arrivals Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles.

“I think it’s imperative that someone comes in early, and a big-name signing as well,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Obviously there’s a huge disappointment from the fanbase after the defeat last night. I know Ole’s won a lot of the fans over, but there’s going to be huge pressure because it’s another trophyless season.

“I think you can appease fans a lot if a Kane, or a Haaland, or a Sancho came in in the next few weeks, just showing that they’re serious about strengthening and doing so quickly.

“It was such a merry-go-round last summer, Sancho was kind of on and off, and then Telles and Cavani came in late doors, so I think it’s important that the planning around the off-season, the recruitment, is all in place and they’re ready to go early.”

Liverpool, by contrast, already look to have sprung into action as soon as the season’s ended, with a deal for Ibrahima Konate looking all but done.

The RB Leipzig defender looks like the kind of signing United could do with in defence after some unconvincing form from Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, but Chadwick isn’t overly concerned about their rivals already closing in on this deal as he admitted he was impressed by Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres last night.

“Liverpool’s season’s finished, whereas United only finished last night,” Chadwick said. “Obviously Liverpool have moved quickly at the end of their season and now hopefully United can do the same.

“I wouldn’t say I’m massively disappointed, obviously he (Konate) is a talented boy, but I’m sure the planning has gone on at Man United after the criticism of how the last off-season went.

“I was very impressed with Pau Torres. Villarreal were very defensively sound. United have a lot of attacking threats but they didn’t really come to the fore last night, and that was down to the way Villarreal defended as a unit, and individuals.

“He looks a top defender and it will be interesting to see if United do go for him.”

