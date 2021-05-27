Menu

Man United target four top-class players ahead of potential £300M summer transfer splash

Manchester United have four top players high on their transfer wish-list, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to strengthen his starting XI this summer.

That’s according to the Guardian, who claim that Solskjaer is in the market for a new centre-back, midfielder, wide-man and centre-forward in his efforts to close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the title.

Unfortunately for whichever of the Glazer family will be writing out the cheques in the upcoming transfer window, Solskjaer has expensive taste, with the Guardian reporting the four proposed acquisitions could cost £300M.

It’s easy to see why, too, with Villarreal’s Pau Torres, West Ham’s Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Tottenham’s Harry Kane listed as key targets. You’re not asking for much, are you Ole?

Villarreal’s Pau Torres battles with Man United striker Edinson Cavani

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

While it’s difficult to imagine Man United signing all four in a single transfer window, the supporters will be relieved to see players of this calibre being linked with moves to Old Trafford.

If there’s one positive to be taken out of the Europa League final defeat, it’s that it will have showed the Glazers that Man United are far from the finished article. These four players would get them there.

There of course is uncertainty in regards to the financial situation at Man United. The coronavirus has had an adverse effect on every club’s finances, with the Red Devils also in enormous amounts of debt.

However, Man United have secured qualification for the Champions League, and with the Glazers likely to be keen on appeasing the fans in wake of the Super League fiasco, a big summer splash could be on the horizon.

  Kasosa Leviticus says:
    May 27, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    We need to sign four or three players a centre back,right winger,midfielder and a striker

