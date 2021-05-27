Menu

“Unreal”, “Exactly what we need” – These Man Utd fans desperate for signing of Villarreal star after Europa League final performance

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans were hugely impressed by the performance of Villarreal defender Pau Torres against them in last night’s Europa League final.

The Spain international put in a superb performance in this big game, helping Unai Emery’s side beat Man Utd on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Gdansk.

This follows Torres being strongly linked with United by the Manchester Evening News, who recently suggested this game would be an audition for the centre-back.

“Could hardly have gone any worse…” – Solskjaer accused of bottling THIS major decision in the Europa League final

The Red Devils could do with a top signing in defence for next season, with this final showing Victor Lindelof’s limitations once again, while Eric Bailly has had his problems with injuries down the years.

pau torres europa league trophy

Pau Torres lifted the Europa League trophy after a strong showing vs Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea in transfer talks over double sale to Euro giants, with Blues not pleased with one player’s attitude
“It’s a special number for us” – Solskjaer’s pre-match comments on good omens backfires spectacularly for Man United
Arsenal given date to complete transfer deal for Barcelona star

Torres certainly looks like he could be ideal for United, and a number of the club’s fans now seem to have been won over after getting a closer look at him yesterday evening.

See below for the reaction of MUFC supporters on Twitter…

More Stories Pau Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.