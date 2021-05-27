Loads of Manchester United fans were hugely impressed by the performance of Villarreal defender Pau Torres against them in last night’s Europa League final.

The Spain international put in a superb performance in this big game, helping Unai Emery’s side beat Man Utd on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Gdansk.

This follows Torres being strongly linked with United by the Manchester Evening News, who recently suggested this game would be an audition for the centre-back.

“Could hardly have gone any worse…” – Solskjaer accused of bottling THIS major decision in the Europa League final

The Red Devils could do with a top signing in defence for next season, with this final showing Victor Lindelof’s limitations once again, while Eric Bailly has had his problems with injuries down the years.

Torres certainly looks like he could be ideal for United, and a number of the club’s fans now seem to have been won over after getting a closer look at him yesterday evening.

See below for the reaction of MUFC supporters on Twitter…

United signed Ronaldo right after a stellar performance against us. I hope they’re drawing up the contract for #PauTorres now – because the dude put on an exhibition.. #ManUtd — Natz Morgan (@Natzo_M) May 27, 2021

Pau Torres has been really, really impressive. — Jamie Scott (@JamiescottUV) May 26, 2021

Pau Torres was unreal man should cop him asap — KlLLDEGEA (@IoweltjackV3) May 27, 2021

so how did you guys rate pau torres last night? to me he looked good — vindelof (@simmisaini23) May 27, 2021

Pau Torres ahead of Varane for me… — Ajayi Blessing Cornelius (@Ajayiblessing5) May 27, 2021

Pau Torres is exactly what we need. But why would he come? — SK MUFC #FreePalestine ?? #GetGlazersOut (@Utd_SKay) May 27, 2021

Oh btw we have to sign Pau Torres — J? (@UtdJay__) May 26, 2021

Me trying to drag Woodward to the bank to get a cashier's cheque for Pau Torres' release clause: pic.twitter.com/GAVRGmNAGq — UtdResurgent (@UtdResurgent) May 26, 2021

If that was Pau Torres's audition, then I think he passed. — Myth (@myth_utd) May 26, 2021