Manchester City midfielder discusses his future ahead of the Champions League Final

Manchester City
The UEFA Champions League final will mark the final fixture for Manchester City Fernandinho as the 36-year-old’s contract expires next month. 

Ahead of the final against Chelsea FC, Fernandinho spoke to Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte about his future and whether he’s open to returning to Brazil this summer.

Fernandinho revealed in the interview his initial plan. The 2020-21 season would be the midfielder’s last with Manchester City, and then possibly return to his former club in Brazil, Club Athletico Paranaense.

The Manchester City midfielder has even spoken to the club about returning. However, President Mario Celso Petraglia ruled it out for financial reasons, so Fernandinho might have to lower his wage demands if he hopes to close out his career where it all began.

“It is not a simple decision because it involves a lot. There was always a possibility, especially in the last year. Athletico’s proposal is different,” Fernandinho said.

As of now, it appears as though Fernandinho has his heart set out on finishing his career with Athletico, but should the financial aspects of football keep that from happening, then he will have to look elsewhere.

