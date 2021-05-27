Manchester United to offer Solskjaer new three-year contract and Ed Woodward will take lead in transfer market

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Manchester United will open talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over a new three-year contract, despite the side’s half-hearted Europa League final defeat.

The Telegraph report that the club’s board feel that Solskjaer has made progress after finishing second in the Premier League and the Norwegian reaching his first final in Europe’s secondary club competition.

Solskjaer has a year remaining on his current deal but is line for a three-year extension, which will be discussed in a summer that will also reportedly see the 48-year-old supported by up to four signings.

The Telegraph state that outgoing executive vice-president Ed Woodward will continue to head up the team’s transfer plans as Solskjaer eyes a wide forward, striker, defender and young central midfielder.

Fans won’t be pleased to hear that Woodward will continue to head up the club’s transfer committee, not just because of a few underwhelming summers and failed recruits since he took the lead, but also because of his role in the defunct European Super League plans.

Woodward has already announced his resignation, which is planned for the end of the year, giving the finance man ample time to oversee another summer of transfers, much to fans’ dismay we expect.