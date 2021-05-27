Player offered: Mino Raiola reaches out to Barcelona over transfer, Juventus also in the mix

Mino Raiola has spoken with the Barcelona board over the possibility of signing AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a Bosman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Donnarumma, who is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, despite being just 22-years-old, will be available on a free this summer, with his contract with the Rossoneri expiring at the end of June.

Though Milan gave him the opportunity to shine as a teenager, drafting him immediately into the first-team starting lineup, Donnarumma looks set to repay them by walking out the door, even after Champions League football was secured.

This reeks of a Mino Raiola driven decision, and as per Fabrizio Romano, he’s having a tough time finding a new home for his client. Having approached Barcelona, the response does not appear to have been particularly positive.

Mino Raiola spoke with Barcelona in the last few hours about Gianluigi Donnarumma. He’s a free agent now – Marc ter Stegen is 100% staying as 1st goalkeeper, untouchable. ? #FCB Barça board will decide soon whether signing Donnarumma or not. Juventus are interested too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

READ MORE: Chelsea look a step closer to quality free transfer as replacement undergoes medical

Fabrizio Romano does note that Juventus are interested, which would certainly make more sense than Barcelona. Marc-André ter Stegen is one of the world’s finest goalkeepers – even Donnarumma couldn’t oust him.

Juventus are in need of a long-term solution between the sticks, even if Wojciech Szcz?sny has been superb servant to the club since leaving Arsenal and finding greener pastures in Serie A.

With Donnarumma being the natural successor to Gianluigi Buffon for Italy, it’d only be right if he ended up in Turin.

Click here for more of the latest transfer news