Official: Zinedine Zidane leaves position as Real Madrid manager

Real Madrid have announced that Zinedine Zidane has left the club today via a statement on their official website.

The French tactician is a Real Madrid legend after a great career as both player and manager at the Bernabeu, but is now stepping down after a disappointing season.

It will be interesting to see who might come in next as Madrid boss, but it’s worth noting that they struggled after Zidane left after his first spell in charge.

Julen Lopetegui had a brief stint in charge before Santiago Solari took over, only for Zidane to return soon afterwards.

The 48-year-old will be a tough act to follow after leading the club to three Champions League final victories, though the last of those was in 2018.

Antonio Conte is a big name who is available after his departure from Inter Milan was announced last night, and one imagines Los Blancos fans would welcome the Italian tactician.

It will also be interesting to see where Zidane ends up next after achieving so much with Madrid, albeit in slightly beneficial circumstances when he inherited a great squad full of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo at their peak.