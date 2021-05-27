Menu

Video: Pochettino return “more likely” to deal Kane transfer blow to Man Utd & Man City

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly be heading back to Tottenham in a shock move.

This has been reported by The Athletic and others today, and Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports now says it could give Spurs a boost in terms of keeping hold of star player Harry Kane.

See below as Solhekol discusses Kane’s situation, suggesting Pochettino’s return could deal a blow to clubs chasing the England international…

The likes of Manchester United and Manchester City have been strongly linked with Kane by the Sun and others, though that report also recently suggested Pochettino’s return to north London could be crucial to the player’s future.

The 27-year-old forward seems ideal for Man Utd right now after their disappointing trophyless season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer overly reliant on the ageing Edinson Cavani and midfielder Bruno Fernandes for goals.

City also surely need Kane as a long-term replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero.

