Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reveals alleged racist abuse in wake of Europa League final

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has taken to Twitter to allege racist remarks made against him in wake of the Europa League final.

Rashford was part of the Man United team which was held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal over 120 minutes in Gdansk, eventually being defeated in a penalty shootout to finish the season trophyless.

The England international didn’t have his best game, but has been struggling with multiple injury problems in recent weeks and months, and still had the cojones to step up and take a penalty in the shootout – and bury it.

However, in what threatens to mar what was a memorable night in Gdansk, Rashford has taken to Twitter to allege that racist remarks have been made towards him following the game.

At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far. For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying ?? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 26, 2021

It seems to be a weekly occurrence, players being forced to speak out against issues of this kind. It’s an utter disgrace, and we hope that those responsible are punished with the full force of the law.

