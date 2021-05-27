Contact made: Blow for Tottenham as Real Madrid muscle into race to appoint top managerial target

Real Madrid have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino over the possibility of replacing Zinedine Zidane, according to Goal.

The football world is braced for a managerial merry-go-round like nothing we have seen before, with the latest manager to join the madness being Zinedine Zidane, who has freed up the highly coveted Real Madrid hot seat.

With Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri both currently out of work, you’d expect Florentino Perez to be making a swift move to appoint either of the Italians, both of whom are serial winners.

However, according to Goal, Mauricio Pochettino, currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, is top of his wish-list, with contact already having been made over the possibility of recruiting him.

Pochettino only took the job at the Parc des Princes at the start of January, but Goal report that he would run a mile from Paris if it meant being the new Real Madrid manager, which would be realising a dream of his.

Of course, these links will be of great concern to Daniel Levy and the Tottenham fanbase, with The Athletic having reported just this morning that they too were in negotiations to appoint Pochettino.

Should it come down to a straight choice between Real Madrid, PSG and Tottenham, irrespective of Poch’s past affiliation with Spurs, it’s difficult to imagine him pursuing a move back to North London.

