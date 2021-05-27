Florentino Perez draws up four-man shortlist as Real Madrid search for Zinedine Zidane successor

Real Madrid have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist with their hunt for Zinedine Zidane’s successor set to begin.

Los Blancos, who finished the season trophyless, have now seen one of the most successful managers in the club’s rich history, Zinedine Zidane, walk out of the door ahead of time.

Change is on the horizon at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it remains unclear who will be the man to lead the revolution. Florentino Perez appears to have his ideas of who it could be.

According to COPE, a four-man shortlist has been drawn up, comprising of Mauricio Pochettino (PSG), Antonio Conte (Free agent), Xabi Alonso (Real Sociedad B) and Raul Gonzalez (Real Madrid Castilla).

? Escucha de nuevo los @deportescope de las 20:30h con @lamacope ? Última hora del banquillo del @realmadrid ? Xabi Alonso, Raúl, Conte y Pochettino como candidatos ? Baile de entrenadores ? La Superliga ? @rolandgarros ? @giroditalia https://t.co/KGYe3SWtFg — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) May 27, 2021

There are polarising profiles of managers included on the shortlist, which suggests that Perez is at a crossroads in terms of deciding which direction he wishes to take the club in.

Antonio Conte is a serial winner, and proved that once again at Inter Milan. However, there’d be little prospect of him sticking around long-term and building a legacy, just as Zidane did.

Mauricio Pochettino could well be that long-term manager Perez is after, but with the Argentine having only joined PSG in January, it’s unclear if he would actually be prepared to leave.

In terms of Xabi Alonso and Raul Gonzalez, both managers have an esteemed history with Real Madrid and presumably a strong relationship with president Perez.

However, at this early stage in their careers, they lack the credentials you would usually associate with a manager at a club of Real Madrid’s size. Appointing them would be a risk.

