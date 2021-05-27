Laurie Whitwell, the main Manchester United correspondent for the Athletic, has delivered a pretty damning verdict on some of David de Gea’s pre-match actions before the final defeat in this piece.

Whitwell took aim at the 30-year-old for not showing off ‘killer vibes’ before the Europa League final against Villarreal kicked off, with the ace’s friendly actions deemed as ‘strange’.

It’s reported that De Gea embraced three Villarreal players as the teams lined up in the tunnel, whilst beaming with a smile during conversations with some of his friends on the other team.

De Gea ended the night in agony after it was his sole penalty miss that cost the Red Devils as they lost in the shootout, something that brought intense focus on the ace’s personal record in regards to penalties.

Criticising De Gea for catching up with some of his friends, who likely would’ve been new and long-time international teammates of his, does seem harsh, uncalled for and somewhat of a personal attack.

See More: This strange Bruno Fernandes error may have inadvertently handed Villarreal the victory over Man United

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star aims swipe at former club and insists Champions League win with Blues would mean more to him Approach made: La Liga side identify Arsenal star as ambitious transfer target “Whoa – I didn’t know you before but I like you now!” – Former Chelsea coach names the Blues star with a hidden “edge”

There are so many reasons why De Gea was entitled to interact with his friends like he did, all ones that don’t need to be shared and should really remain private.

As annoying as it may be for Whitwell and some Man United fans to hear of these actions from De Gea, you have to consider the bigger picture.

This could’ve been the first time that De Gea has seen his friends since he welcomed the birth of his first child, a special moment in his life that is certainly worth hugging and smiling about.

Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should’ve started emerging No.1 Dean Henderson for the all-important clash and yes De Gea failed to save any penalties, but he doesn’t deserve to see his character questioned like this.