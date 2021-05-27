According to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United’s David de Gea was comforted by Sir Alex Ferguson after missing a penalty that lost the side the Europa League final.

Whitwell reports for the Athletic that Ferguson – who signed De Gea for the Red Devils when he was a baby-faced 20-year-old a decade ago, waited for the stopper after the medal ceremony.

It’s added that Ferguson embraced the Spaniard after his unfortunate penalty shootout miss, as seen in the featured image for this article.

Ferguson and De Gea then walked down the tunnel side-by-side. The moment also brought fierce focus to the Man United keeper’s underwhelming personal record when it comes to penalties.

It’s nice to know that De Gea could lean on one of the most pivotal figures of his career for support after such a heartbreaking moment that ultimately leaves United’s nervy wait for a trophy to go on.