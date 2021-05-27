Menu

Sir Alex Ferguson consoled Manchester United superstar after Europa League final defeat

Manchester United FC
Posted by

According to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic (subscription required), Manchester United’s David de Gea was comforted by Sir Alex Ferguson after missing a penalty that lost the side the Europa League final.

Whitwell reports for the Athletic that Ferguson – who signed De Gea for the Red Devils when he was a baby-faced 20-year-old a decade ago, waited for the stopper after the medal ceremony.

It’s added that Ferguson embraced the Spaniard after his unfortunate penalty shootout miss, as seen in the featured image for this article.

Ferguson and De Gea then walked down the tunnel side-by-side. The moment also brought fierce focus to the Man United keeper’s underwhelming personal record when it comes to penalties.

See More: Imminent Manchester United signing makes bold claim to friends ahead of move

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star sends intriguing message to Unai Emery after Villarreal’s win over Manchester United
Official: Zinedine Zidane leaves position as Real Madrid manager
Video: Pochettino return “more likely” to deal Kane transfer blow to Man Utd & Man City

It’s nice to know that De Gea could lean on one of the most pivotal figures of his career for support after such a heartbreaking moment that ultimately leaves United’s nervy wait for a trophy to go on.

More Stories David de Gea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sir Alex Ferguson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.