Talks held: Tottenham working on shock deal to bring back Mauricio Pochettino from PSG

Tottenham have reportedly held talks over bringing Mauricio Pochettino back as manager.

The Argentine was sacked by Spurs midway through last season, with Jose Mourinho coming in as his replacement, though he was also recently dismissed.

According to The Athletic, Tottenham are now working on a surprise return for Pochettino, though it may be that he will have to resign from his current role at Paris Saint-Germain for this complicated deal to go through.

MORE: Tottenham “confident” of keeping star despite Bayern Munich transfer interest

Pochettino has not performed particularly well at PSG, but he did great work during his time at Spurs and seems an ideal candidate for the club right now as they look to rebuild after a disappointing season.

Tottenham fans would surely relish Pochettino’s return as it seems sacking him wasn’t the right call in the first place.

It will be interesting to see, however, if PSG are prepared to let him go so soon after hiring him, though he’s likely to be under pressure after the shock of missing out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille this season.