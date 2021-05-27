Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines what Manchester United need in the summer transfer window

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his belief that the club need to sign “two or three players” in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, despite having been defeated by Villarreal in the Europa League final last night, have arguably overachieved with the squad they have this campaign.

Especially after enduring a slow start, few would have expected Man United to finish second in the Premier League and reach a European cup final – whatever the circumstances.

While being second counts for nothing, it does provide a solid foundation upon which Man United can build this summer, and judging by his comments post-match, Solskjaer already has an idea of what he’d like to bring in to do that building.

Speaking to the press in Gdansk, still raw after suffering defeat on penalties, Solskjaer claimed that Man United need “two or three players” to take themselves another step further next campaign.

