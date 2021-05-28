Exactly 10 years ago today, Wembley Stadium hosted quite possibly the most one-sided Champions League final in history.

It’s true that Barcelona themselves had previously lost 4-0 to AC Milan in the European showpiece, but the way in which Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling side took apart a great Man United team will live long in the memory.

The 2011 final gave Sir Alex Ferguson’s side the chance for revenge two years after Barca had beaten them in Rome to stop them becoming the first side in the modern era to retain the Champions League.

However, it was soon apparent that this was never going to be a night to remember for United and their supporters.

In the aftermath, Sir Alex even admitted that Barca were the best team his side had faced and that no one had given his team such a hiding, per The Guardian.

Rio Ferdinand later described it as one of the most embarrassing moments of his life.

It was a night when Leo Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and the rest were just far, far too good for Wayne Rooney and Co.

It’s probably as close to footballing perfection that we’ll ever get to.