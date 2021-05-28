Arsenal make contact with Sporting Lisbon for £51m rated striker

According to recent reports coming out of Portugal, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have contacted Sporting Lisbon about the prospect of signing young attacker Tiago Tomas.

That’s according to Record (via Sports Witness), who claims that ahead of the summer transfer window, the Gunners have enquired about Tomas.

Since forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Tomas, 18, has been creating quite a stir in Portugal’s top-flight.

Clearly well trusted by his manager, the young striker has already featured in 42 matches, in all competitions, for the club’s senior first-team.

With six goals and four assists to his name as a senior professional, Tomas’ huge potential is beginning to catch the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal.

It has been noted that the Gunners would like to add Tomas to their ranks, however, with the striker under contract until 2025 and with a whopping £51m (€60m) release clause, prizing him away from Portugal will not be an easy task.

Tomas is exceptionally versatile, echoed by his ability to operate anywhere across his side’s front line, including as a more traditional number 10.