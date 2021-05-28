Menu

Arsenal make contact with Sporting Lisbon for £51m rated striker

Arsenal FC
Posted by

According to recent reports coming out of Portugal, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have contacted Sporting Lisbon about the prospect of signing young attacker Tiago Tomas.

READ MORE: Aston Villa chasing duo including Burnley creator

That’s according to Record (via Sports Witness), who claims that ahead of the summer transfer window, the Gunners have enquired about Tomas.

Since forcing his way through the club’s youth ranks, Tomas, 18, has been creating quite a stir in Portugal’s top-flight.

Clearly well trusted by his manager, the young striker has already featured in 42 matches, in all competitions, for the club’s senior first-team.

With six goals and four assists to his name as a senior professional, Tomas’ huge potential is beginning to catch the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal.

It has been noted that the Gunners would like to add Tomas to their ranks, however, with the striker under contract until 2025 and with a whopping £51m (€60m) release clause, prizing him away from Portugal will not be an easy task.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United’s Marcus Rashford’s zoom call with Obama over a shared love of books
Man United and Juve on red alert as Atletico Madrid star wants out
Aston Villa chasing duo including Burnley creator

Tomas is exceptionally versatile, echoed by his ability to operate anywhere across his side’s front line, including as a more traditional number 10.

More Stories Mikel Arteta tiago tomas

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Brian says:
    May 28, 2021 at 1:20 pm

    Why dont they just go for dembele 30mil cheaper then use martinelli and balagon as strikers as well

    Reply
  2. Ainslee Hafeni says:
    May 28, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    I wll go for Patson Daka just 17 pounds cheaper

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.