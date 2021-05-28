Arsenal do have the foundations of a solid squad to build on, but they face the tough task of adding quality as well as quantity to the squad this summer.

For years they’ve struggled due to throwing a lot of money at great players who have been struggling with better teams, and it rarely works out in the long-term at The Emirates.

Mesut Ozil may be the perfect example as he had some great moments after leaving Real Madrid for Arsenal, but he was never able to lead the team to the next level and his presence and contract weighed them down after a while.

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has the feeling of a player who might have a similar impact if he made the same move, so this probably comes as good news:

Barcelona are open to sell Philippe Coutinho this summer. Arsenal are NOT interested in signing him, as of today. ??? #AFC #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

It’s a tough one to analyse because he was fantastic at Liverpool, but he was poor at Inter Milan before moving to the Premier League and he’s struggled to make an impact at Barca and Bayern since.

Of course it’s possible that he’s just suited to the Premier League but that is a big gamble to take, while he’s had plenty of injury issues so it’s just too much of a risk for The Gunners to take.

He’ll also turn 29 this summer so any sell-on value would quickly disappear and it’s another reason why Arsenal should be looking elsewhere, but he will probably be linked again later in the summer if Arsenal can’t keep Martin Odegaard.

Perhaps there is a chance that he would thrive if everything was built around him and he does have the quality to make a major difference, but it just feels like the kind of transfer that Arsenal need to move away from.