Arsenal will make a huge loss on star as he looks set for €18m transfer after compromise

It’s going to be fascinating to see who actually survives the cull at Arsenal this summer, especially if some players who could be considered as key players last year look set to move on.

Granit Xhaka has had an incredibly mixed time at Arsenal, while it will probably take him leaving to see if he’s missed in the team.

Arsenal signed him for a fee of around £35m in 2016 and it looked like a great signing at the time, especially as the midfield lacked a bit of bite so it was thought that his aggression and clever use of the ball would make him a great addition.

Unfortunately, his time has been tainted by some big mistakes and the infamous incident when he lost it with the fans after being substituted, so it was a surprise that he still had a future at the club after that moment.

It now looks like he could be off to join Roma this summer, but the latest reports indicate Arsenal will take a hefty loss on that transfer fee as they’ve agreed to compromise on their €25m valuation and they’ll accept closer to €18m.

It’s not a huge fee to bring in and signing a replacement for a similar value could be tough, but it does show that Mikel Arteta wants to blow it all up and start again at the Emirates.