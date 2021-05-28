Aston Villa chasing duo including Burnley creator

Dean Smith’s Aston Villa are reportedly making moves ahead of the summer transfer window, that’s according to The Atheltic, who claim the Midlands side are keen on signing Norwich City’s Emi Buendia and Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.

Despite narrowly beating the drop at the end of the 2019-20 season, Villa has enjoyed a much more impressive campaign this time around.

Finishing 11th place at the end of the 2020-21 season, Smith’s side will be keen to continue to cement their place among England’s best.

In an attempt to add some creative quality to their squad’s ranks, The Athletic claim the club have already identified two summer targets.

Norwich City midfielder Buendia is understood to a candidate to join the Villians.

Despite recently sealing promotion back to the Premier League, if these latest reports are anything to be believed, Buendia could be wearing claret and blue next season.

Elsewhere, another player Smith is keen to recruit is understood to be Burnley’s McNeil.

Arguably his side’s most creative and attacking player, McNeil continually impresses for Sean Dyche’s side and seeing him bag a summer move to a club that finished higher than his own won’t come as too surprising.