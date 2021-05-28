Menu

Barcelona eyeing world-class keeper who will move this summer

It’s not very often a genuine world-class player becomes available for free – but that’s exactly what is set to happen with AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

AC Milan president and club legend Paolo Maldini confirmed earlier this week that the young shot-stopper will move this summer following a contract impasse, as per Daily Mail.

The Italian keeper’s contract at the San Siro is set to expire any day now and despite the club’s relentless attempts to renew, a failure to do so will now mean the 22-year-old will move on once the summer transfer window opens.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claims the goalkeeper isn’t short of admirers could be set for a sensational switch to La Liga.

The outlet even suggests that the keeper’s move to Catalonia is now a ‘real option’.

However, if Barcelona are to beat the chasing pack to one of Europe’s stand out goalkeepers, they’ll need to fend off intense interest from Juventus, who Mundo Deportivo claim are in ‘pole position’.

 

