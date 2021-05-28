Big injury boost for Chelsea as two key players are ruled fit to face Man City tomorrow night

You never want to see anybody miss a final due to injury or suspension, while you can be sure that any player with a slight knock will do their best to ignore it and play through.

That’s not always a good thing as some fans may remember Diego Costa limping around with a torn hamstring for Atletico vs Real Madrid a few years ago, but anything minor can be ignored.

The biggest concern for Chelsea coming into the Champions League Final tomorrow night centred around the fitness of Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante, but it looks like both will be fit to start:

Mendy and Kante are fit to play in the #UCLfinal https://t.co/P9j1xLkPZ2 — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 28, 2021

It’s great news for the two players from a personal standpoint when you consider how much they’ve overcome to reach this level, but they are also integral to Chelsea’s chances of winning the game so Thomas Tuchel should also be delighted about this.

The main concern from Man City’s side came after Ilkay Gundogan picked up a knock in training today, but it also looks like he should be fine.