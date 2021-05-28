Celtic in absolute turmoil as talks to appoint Eddie Howe break down

It’s becoming clear that Celtic didn’t really have a long-term plan in place when Neil Lennon was sacked, so we have to assume they just thought the situation was so toxic that he simply needed to leave.

John Kennedy did very little to inspire any confidence during his caretaker role so it would be remarkable if he got the job, and everything suggested that the plan was to bring in Eddie Howe.

It was a bizarre situation as he was out of work so there was nothing to stop that agreement from being reached quickly, but it’s dragged on for months with various excuses being offered for the delay.

The most common reason was the situation surrounding his backroom staff and Bournemouth’s fate this season may have played a part, but it looks like the club has left themselves in a shambolic situation as the Daily Mail have reported that the talks have collapsed.

It’s thought that the problems were caused by Howe’s demands over the backroom staff, while alarm bells have to be ringing for the fans when it says the search for an alternative will now start.

That suggests that all of the eggs were placed into the Eddie Howe basket so this could drag on for weeks, but Celtic simply don’t have time to mess about here.

Rangers ran away with the title last season and they simply need to add some quality to their squad so they should be ready to go, while Celtic need an absolute overhaul after a bad season while several stars are expected to depart this summer.

Some of the dates for the Champions League still need to be finalised but it looks like Celtic’s competitive season could start in mid-July, but that means preseason would need to start in a matter of weeks.

A lot of the fans were already unhappy at the situation, and this could be a tough one for the board to explain.