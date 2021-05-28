Menu

Everton ace ruled out for World Cup qualifying fixtures and Copa América

Everton FC
Posted by

The Colombia national team will be without one of its better players for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers or the Copa América this summer. 

In a press release, the Colombian Football Federation announced that Everton FC midfielder James Rodríguez would miss these qualifying fixtures and the South American tournament.

According to the information, the national team administered medical examinations, which concluded that Rodríguez is not at the optimal level for competition.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal may avoid another Mesut Ozil style mistake this summer as they are ruled out of the race for former Premier League star
“I may have to change clubs this summer” – Man United target offers a transfer hint as Solskjaer seeks to solve problem position
Arsenal will make a huge loss on star as he looks set for €18m transfer after compromise

The loss of Rodríguez marks the second player that the Colombia national team has lost ahead of these fixtures. Earlier, the Colombian Football Federation had announced that Shenzhen FC midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero could not travel to Colombia due to the biosafety protocols established in China.

Following the decision to leave off Rodríguez for these summer matches, the Everton midfielder released a statement regarding his disappointment to not suit up for Colombia.

“I am surprised that I receive the coaching staff’s statement, stating that they do not count on me and wish me a full recovery. A recovery that I have already made and in which I have sacrificed a lot,” Rodríguez said.

“The announcement fills me with deep disappointment because, for me, it means playing for my country. I do not receive the coaching staff’s confidence breaks everything and generates enormous pain, because for the Colombia national team jersey has always given me life.”

Now Rodríguez will need to make amends with Everton supporters who weren’t happy with the player departing early before their match against Manchester City FC.

More Stories Colombia National Team James Rodriguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.