“I may have to change clubs this summer” – Man United target offers a transfer hint as Solskjaer seeks to solve problem position

Manchester United FC
Man United have been linked with multiple forwards over the past few years, but the biggest problem is trying to fix the centre of their defence.

Harry Maguire has probably earned a bit more respect when it’s become clear how much he’s missed in the last couple of games, but he does have his own problems and a better partner is needed.

Perhaps Axel Tuanzebe could develop into that player but he probably won’t get the time in the team to prove himself, while Victor Lindelof is far too timid and Eric Bailly is too erratic and can’t be trusted.

It means they often have to play catchup and they drop too many points after conceding soft goals, while they gave Villarreal the lead in the Europa League final from a set-piece which was crossed into the box.

Sky Sports have reported that Sevilla star Jules Kounde is a target this summer, and he really is the complete defender who also has the pace and ability on the ball to be a world-class centre-back.

He recently gave a press conference, and he admitted that he might need to leave Sevilla this summer:

The Sky Sports report also suggested that they won’t be looking to sign a striker after tying Edinson Cavani down for another year so that should free up more funds to strengthen the defence, and Kounde does look like he could be the perfect option.

 

 

