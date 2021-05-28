“I’m happy about debuting” – Manchester City ace discusses his feelings ahead of Brasileirão season

Manchester City-bound Kayky will participate in his first Brasileirão before he departs to the English club in January.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Kayky spoke to Sportv (via UOL Esporte), where the 17-year-old admitted he is looking forward to his debut. This season will be his only campaign with Fluminense FC, so Brazilian football fans need to savor every appearance made by the teenager.

“There will always be butterflies in my stomach. When I lose, it’s because it’s not fun anymore. I’m happy about debuting in such a big competition. So young, which is special, enjoying it early on,” Kayky said.

Kayky has made 13 appearances for Fluminense, where he’s scored three and registered two assists. This Copa Libertadores, the forward, has scored one goal in five appearances. The Rio de Janeiro side finished atop of their group with 11 points and have qualified for the knockout stages of the South American tournament.

After getting through the group stage, Kayky will now need to focus on the upcoming season as they’ll have to focus solely on the Brasileirão before resuming the Copa Libertadores competition. Many Manchester City supporters will eye on the player to see how he handles these significant fixtures.