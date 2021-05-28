Even with the onset of the European Championship just around the corner, that won’t stop deals being done.

Particularly if your country isn’t even in it and you’ve made it clear that you dreams to make it big elsewhere.

That’s the situation that Erling Haaland finds himself in right now, as he watches club colleagues depart for a tournament that he’ll likely be watching from the comfort of his own armchair.

All the while their concentration remains on the Euros, it gives Haaland a head start in terms of negotiating with the right people, however, he does appear keen not to rock the boat, for now at least.

“Borussia Dortmund say I’m 100% staying this summer? I’ve a contract with BVB so I’ll be respectful,” he said to Jan Age Fjortoft, cited by the Daily Star.

“Champions League spot secured was so important to me, I want to play UCL football. And I’ve big dreams.”

With Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona all known to be after the player, it will be interesting to see if any plan to make an extortionate bid for him this summer, rather than be embroiled in an auction this time next year.