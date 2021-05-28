It hasn’t been the best season for Juventus both domestically and in Europe.

The Bianconeri decided to bet on former great, Andrea Pirlo, to take them to the next level after Mauricio Sarri was sacked by Andrea Agnelli.

MORE: Man United fans won’t like this

Sarri’s time at the club was underwhelming, though Pirlo’s, if anything, has been even worse.

His tactics have been baffling at times, and only a very late and improbable sequence of results saw Juve qualify again for next season’s Champions League, at the expense of Napoli.

On Friday morning, it was finally announced that after just one season, the club were dispensing with Pirlo’s services as coach.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool in talks with AC Milan star as Jurgen Klopp prepares to strengthen his side ahead of the 2021/22 campaign Video: Out of control Man City and Chelsea hooligans fight each other in Portugal Exclusive: Daniel Levy ignoring Kane calls, set to go public on transfer stance

Though that’s likely to have no effect whatsoever on whether Cristiano Ronaldo leaves or not, given that, per MARCA, he has told his team-mates he wants to go this summer, a top-level appointment may well see the Portuguese change his mind.

Either way, Pirlo had to go.