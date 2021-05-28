It’s looking likely it will be another summer of upheaval at FC Barcelona.

Although, on the face of it, the Catalans appear to be in better shape than they were before the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, new president, Joan Laporta, appears to have a number of pertinent issues to sort out ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Not least that of who will be the manager of the first-team as it’s abundantly clear that he just doesn’t fancy Ronald Koeman.

The Dutchman has worked miracles since his appointment, bringing through the youth that fans of the club have been crying out for, for years.

However, losing a grip on the league title when it was in their own hands has certainly counted against him.

Don Balon report that Barca’s precarious financial situation might actually save Koeman until the end of his contract in 2022.

That’s because not only will the club have to pay him €8m if they sack him, they’ll also have to find approximately another €6m after Koeman paid out of his own pocket to leave the Dutch national side and join Barcelona.

Given that there are no outstanding candidates to replace him at present, the most logical course of action would be to hand him the reins for another 12 months.