Leeds United star admits surreal feeling following links to Liverpool and Man United

Leeds United attacker Raphinha has gone on to the record to reveal how being linked with a summer move to Liverpool and Manchester United feels.

Raphinha, 24, joined Leeds United in the summer of 2020 after making a £16.7m switch from French side Rennes.

Since arriving in Yorkshire, the talented Brazilian winger has gone on to feature in 31 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.

After enjoying a hugely impressive Premier League debuting campaign, the 24-year-old has recently seen his name linked with a huge move, to both Liverpool and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

Weighing in on the stunning links, Raphinha, who recently spoke with UOL Sport (as quoted by MEN), said: “It is difficult to explain how I feel when I hear speculation about giant teams like Liverpool and Manchester United being interested in signing me.

“Man, I grew up watching these teams on TV. I saw Rooney, Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, but I also saw Gerrard, as well as others like Henry, Deco, Lampard.

“There are so many players of such quality that it is difficult to say if I mirrored one of them. I think I mirrored the league, you know? I loved watching it and dreamed of playing here.”

Leeds United will undoubtedly want to do all they can to keep hold of their team’s best player and they may have been offered a boost.

A recent report from The Guardian claimed the Red Devils have identified four players ahead of the summer window – Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Pau Torres.

With Raphinha not among the list of names on Manchester United’s summer wish-list and Liverpool’s attention firmly set on the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, the Whites could be set to retain Raphinha, after all.