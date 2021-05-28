It was the strangest of seasons for Liverpool but one that can still be considered a success.

Coming into the 2020/21 campaign, the Reds were champions of the English top-flight for the first time in 30 years, and were so far ahead of the rest of the Premier League, that it appeared to be a foregone conclusion that a repeat was on the cards.

However, an injury to Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby seemed to be the catalyst for a total collapse of confidence, not to mention a list of injuries that would’ve test the best teams in the world.

? #Calhanoglu’s entourage had contact with #Liverpool but the Reds have not made a formal offer for Hakan — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) May 27, 2021

Despite their tumultuous campaign, Jurgen Klopp still managed to guide the Reds back into the Champions League with a couple of late-season victories, and now the German has to plan ahead for what he hopes will be another successful domestic and European campaign.

To that end, Italian football journalist, Daniele Longo, has tweeted that the representatives of AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu are in talks with Liverpool, albeit the club haven’t yet made an official move for his services.