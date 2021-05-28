Man United and Juve on red alert as Atletico Madrid star wants out

European powerhouses, including Manchester United and Juventus have been put on red alert after Atletico Madrid midfielder reportedly wants to leave the newly crowned La Liga champions.

Despite claiming their 11th La Liga title last weekend, following what was a final day race to the line against arch-rivals Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, who came away victorious, will be concerned to learn midfielder Saul Niguez wants a new challenge.

Although Niguez has been one of the club’s most valuable players in recent times, a poor individual campaign has seen the Spaniard lose his place in Diego Simeone’s first-team plans.

Having started just 22 out of 38 domestic matches, Niguez would have certainly hoped to play a bigger role in his side’s championship-winning season.

In light of the midfielder’s lacklustre campaign, according to a recent report from Marca, Niguez’s preference is to sound out a summer move.

It has been claimed that both Juventus and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United are keen on the player, with French giants Paris-Saint Germain and Champions League holders Bayern Munich also understood to have an interest.

It is not yet known exactly how much Atletico Madrid may demand in exchange for the 26-year-old, however, with the player under contract until 2026, all the control is certainly in the Spanish champions’ hands.