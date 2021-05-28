There will be plenty of Man United fans who are hoping for some big-name signings this summer to make up for another season without silverware, but the signing of Tom Heaton isn’t really going to excite anyone.

That doesn’t mean that it’s not an intriguing transfer if it does go through, especially as it suggests that either Dean Henderson or David de Gea will have a better chance of moving on this summer.

It’s possible that he’s simply arriving as the third choice to replace Sergio Romero but he’s still good enough to be a starter at a good level, so you would think he wouldn’t sign unless he had a chance of playing cup football as a minimum.

Sky Sports recently reported that an agreement has been reached between Heaton and United, while the move is one step closer after Aston Villa confirmed that he was leaving Villa Park this summer:

Aston Villa can confirm the departures of Ahmed Elmohamady, Neil Taylor and Tom Heaton. The trio depart having been fantastic servants both on and off the pitch. Everyone at Aston Villa wishes them all the best for the future. ? — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 28, 2021

The biggest problem with Henderson and de Gea comes down to the fact that both are good enough to start and it will be tough to keep them both happy for another season, so this certainly lays the groundwork for one of them to leave.

Henderson clearly has the bigger upside in the long-term but it could be tough to find anyone who’ll pay a big fee and wages for the Spaniard, so it will be interesting to see how all of this plays out.