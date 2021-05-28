Man United handed major boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have been described as the most ‘realistic destination’ for Borussia Dortmund wide man, Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who suggests the young English attacker could finally make his long-awaited switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Relentlessly linked with teaming up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United for the past two years, Sancho, although he has yet to seal a move, is continuing to see a potential transfer speculated.

The latest in the ongoing saga is that a move to United is the most ‘realistic’ outcome for the Englishman.

With the summer transfer window now just days away from opening and with several clubs interested in the winger’s situation, it could very well be a case of who blinks first, loses.

Despite not publicly making their transfer fee demands known, personal terms between the player and United are not expected to be a problem.

The situation could be accelerated by this summer’s European Championship kicking off in just a few weeks time.

It would be fair to assume that in order to secure an adequate replacement, Dortmund will require the most part of the summer, therefore, a deal for Sancho is likely to be tied up before this year’s major international tournament gets underway.