After being well out of the England picture at the start of the season, Jesse Lingard’s mid-season move to West Ham United has kick-started the players international and club career again.

The Manchester United loanee was certainly a catalyst for the Hammers’ charge to the Europa League and their best top-flight finish since 1986.

To that end, David Moyes has to be congratulated on taking a punt on a player that was so out of form he was nowhere near United’s first-team either.

Now that his loan period has ended, there’s every chance that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want to reintegrate him into the Red Devils squad.

However, the player himself has left the door ajar for a potential permanent switch to east London.

“What a way to end the season,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Reaching our goal with this incredible group of lads feels amazing! We pushed hard and never gave up! I feel so lucky to have been able to come into such a welcoming environment, everyone connected with the club has shown me just how special this club is.

“So thank you to the gaffer who had the belief in bringing me here. Thank you to all the staff that made it so easy for me to settle and embed into the club so quickly.

“Thank you to the coaches who helped me find my true self back on the pitch.

“Thank you to the fans who supported me from the second I arrived. It was amazing being able to play in front of you on the last day!

“And thank you to a special group of lads, as well as making some new lifelong friends training and playing with you all has been one of the highlights of my career!

“Whatever the future holds West Ham United will hold a special place in my heart!”

If the Hammers have aspirations of European glory, then it’s imperative that the board back Moyes in the transfer market this summer.

Lingard’s permanent hire would be a way of doing just that.