Menu

Pochettino won’t close the door on Tottenham return despite PSG stance

Tottenham FC
Posted by

With Daniel Levy now in a real quandary after sacking Jose Mourinho, seemingly without a back-up plan, it stood to reason that he’d test the waters with regards to a return to Tottenham for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian worked wonders with the north Londoners during his time there, and despite still falling short in terms of trophies, the football that they played was a joy to watch.

MORE: Man United fans won’t like this

Clearly, having a contract at Paris Saint-Germain isn’t going to make life easy for Levy to prise his former manager away but, importantly, Pochettino hasn’t rebuffed any notion of a move back to London.

levy pochettino tottenham

Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino

According to Le Parisien, cited by Sport Witness, both Levy and his former manager are in preliminary talks and the Argentinian hasn’t closed the door on the proposition.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United star admits surreal feeling following links to Liverpool and Man United
Tuchel’s £200m summer transfer pot will see Chelsea go to war with Manchester United over target
Fikayo Tomori’s move to AC Milan in doubt as Premier League clubs circle

It remains to be seen if Levy and Tottenham have enough pull to bring Pochettino back, and in so doing, potentially keep hold of Harry Kane into the bargain.

More Stories daniel levy Harry Kane Jose Mourinho Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.