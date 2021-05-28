Menu

Raphael Varane addresses future as Real Madrid exit speculated

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has spoken publicly about what the future could hold following his recent links to Manchester United.

READ MORE:Report suggests Barcelona are resorting to some pretty disgraceful tactics to get rid of Ronald Koeman

Varane, 28, joined Real Madrid in 2011 after making a £9m move from Lens.

During his 10-year stay with the Spanish giants, Varane has played a huge role in his side’s on-field fortunes.

Having so far featured in 360 matches, in all competitions, Varane has gone on to lift 18 major trophies, including a whopping four Champions League titles.

However, with his contract set to expire in 12-months time and with no confirmation that his club has been able to renew his deal, there has been heavy speculation this summer could see the French World Cup move on.

Heavily linked with a stunning switch to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United, the prospect of Varane playing in England’s top-flight is certainly an intriguing one.

More Stories / Latest News
Report suggests Barcelona are resorting to some pretty disgraceful tactics to get rid of Ronald Koeman
The most important statements from Barcelona president Joan Laporta’s first press conference
Barcelona eyeing world-class keeper who will move this summer

Manchester Evening News recently reported that the Red Devils have held talks with Varane’s entourage over a possible summer deal.

However, addressing the speculation himself, the 28-year-old, who spoke with reporters (as quoted by MEN), said: “This is not the time to talk about my future, I am focused on the selection, on this Euro, it is normal and logical to ask the question and for my part it is normal and logical to focus on the upcoming deadlines.”

More Stories Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.