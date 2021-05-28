Raphael Varane addresses future as Real Madrid exit speculated

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has spoken publicly about what the future could hold following his recent links to Manchester United.

Varane, 28, joined Real Madrid in 2011 after making a £9m move from Lens.

During his 10-year stay with the Spanish giants, Varane has played a huge role in his side’s on-field fortunes.

Having so far featured in 360 matches, in all competitions, Varane has gone on to lift 18 major trophies, including a whopping four Champions League titles.

However, with his contract set to expire in 12-months time and with no confirmation that his club has been able to renew his deal, there has been heavy speculation this summer could see the French World Cup move on.

Heavily linked with a stunning switch to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United, the prospect of Varane playing in England’s top-flight is certainly an intriguing one.

Manchester Evening News recently reported that the Red Devils have held talks with Varane’s entourage over a possible summer deal.

However, addressing the speculation himself, the 28-year-old, who spoke with reporters (as quoted by MEN), said: “This is not the time to talk about my future, I am focused on the selection, on this Euro, it is normal and logical to ask the question and for my part it is normal and logical to focus on the upcoming deadlines.”