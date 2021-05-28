After yet another failure in Europe, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be looking over his shoulder at Man United.

The Norwegian’s strange decisions on the night, particularly with regards to substitutions, will be one of the details which ultimately lost the Red Devils the Europa League final to Villarreal.

It strengthens the notion that for all of Solskjaer’s good points, and there are many, he just doesn’t have that little bit extra which would help get United over the line.

With the managerial merry-go-round already having begun, there’s one name that club directors might not be able to ignore.

Antonio Conte is known as a bit of a disruptor, but he also gets results with any team he manages, Inter being the latest after an epic scudetto win.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan believes he would be a perfect fit.

“Antonio Conte is a difficult bugger but one of the few clubs that can harness his ambitions economically are Man United,” he said on talkSPORT.

“You want to win something in the here and now and to change the direction of the club, someone like Antonio Conte coming to Manchester United would probably be the fix that fixes all problems.

“He goes to places and wins things and he upsets everybody, he drives the ownership mad but I bet there’s a bunch of Manchester United fans who’d say ‘we’d welcome that because our owners are a bunch of disingenuous slobs’.

“If you want to win something in the here and now, he’s just come off the back of winning Serie A. Everywhere he goes he wins something of significance.

“But he does leave a trail of carnage. He left Inter Milan because they want to cut the cloth, reduce the wages because everyone’s bleeding out of their eyes financially and sell players. He doesn’t fancy it…

“Man United can afford this. They can afford someone who’s a little bit difficult about what he does and doesn’t want because Man United have got such a gap to bridge between themselves and Manchester City.”

Whilst it’s difficult to imagine that the Glazer family would have anything but a yes man in place, hiring Conte would certainly shake things up in the dressing room and make life at Old Trafford that much more interesting.