Once the Champions League final is done and dusted, Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, will get to work on bringing in some new faces for the 2020/21 season.

According to Don Balon, the German will be handed a £200m summer war chest, much like his predecessor, Frank Lampard.

With that sort of money to burn, it means that the Blues will be in the market for some of European football’s biggest names, one of whom appeared to be destined for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been courting Jadon Sancho for over a year, but with Tuchel flashing the cash, and a desire to take Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan also, they could hold all the aces, particularly if they were to beat Man City on Saturday.

Don Balon also suggest that Real Madrid are seeking to offload Eden Hazard back to the west Londoners, though it’s thought there’s no interest on their part.