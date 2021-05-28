Menu

Video: Man City star looks fine to face Chelsea tomorrow after an injury scare in training

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Training sessions before a cup final always have a strange edge to them, with the players simultaneously trying to give it their all to ensure they get picked while also trying to ensure that there aren’t any stupid injuries being picked up.

Ilkay Gundogan has been a vital part of the Man City team this season and he’s expected to start in the final, but there was a scare going around after it was suggested he picked up an injury in training today:

It might take overnight to see how bad the knock really is, but there’s more positive news for City fans as he was seen leaving the pitch with a slight limp but nothing serious:

More Stories Ilkay Gundogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.