Video: Man City star looks fine to face Chelsea tomorrow after an injury scare in training

Training sessions before a cup final always have a strange edge to them, with the players simultaneously trying to give it their all to ensure they get picked while also trying to ensure that there aren’t any stupid injuries being picked up.

Ilkay Gundogan has been a vital part of the Man City team this season and he’s expected to start in the final, but there was a scare going around after it was suggested he picked up an injury in training today:

?? Gundogan deixa o treino mancando! Parece ser um problema muscular na coxa. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) May 28, 2021

It might take overnight to see how bad the knock really is, but there’s more positive news for City fans as he was seen leaving the pitch with a slight limp but nothing serious: