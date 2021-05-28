Video: Man United’s Marcus Rashford’s zoom call with Obama over a shared love of books

Man United star, Marcus Rashford, is certainly redefining what it means to be a modern day footballer.

On the pitch, the England striker remains one of the best around, though it’s also off the pitch where he is getting recognition and rightly so.

After his campaign against the UK government saw then u-turn on one of their policies to ensure that no child will go hungry, he has now authored a children’s book, and even had a zoom call with Barack Obama to discuss a shared love of books.