Video: Man United’s Marcus Rashford’s zoom call with Obama over a shared love of books

Man United star, Marcus Rashford, is certainly redefining what it means to be a modern day footballer.
On the pitch, the England striker remains one of the best around, though it’s also off the pitch where he is getting recognition and rightly so.
MORE: Man United fans won’t like this
After his campaign against the UK government saw then u-turn on one of their policies to ensure that no child will go hungry, he has now authored a children’s book, and even had a zoom call with Barack Obama to discuss a shared love of books.
Barack Obama and Marcus Rashford have met for the first time over Zoom! ???
They discussed some themes in the President’s book including youth empowerment, giving back and their similar childhoods. #BBCBreakfast has a look at some of the chat ??https://t.co/USfDdCIBCL pic.twitter.com/Do9hRtTkth
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 28, 2021