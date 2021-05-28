When will English football hooligans ever learn.

It’s not been five minutes since lockdown restrictions were lifted and pubs could serve alcohol again on the continent.

That clearly played a part in the alcohol-fuelled rioting that both Manchester City and Chelsea supporters partook in, in Portugal ahead of the 2021 Champions League final.

Chairs were thrown, bottles were smashed, and once again the good name of English football will have been dragged through the mud.