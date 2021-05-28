Menu

Video: Out of control Man City and Chelsea hooligans fight each other in Portugal

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

When will English football hooligans ever learn.

It’s not been five minutes since lockdown restrictions were lifted and pubs could serve alcohol again on the continent.

MORE: Man United fans won’t like this

That clearly played a part in the alcohol-fuelled rioting that both Manchester City and Chelsea supporters partook in, in Portugal ahead of the 2021 Champions League final.

Chairs were thrown, bottles were smashed, and once again the good name of English football will have been dragged through the mud.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.