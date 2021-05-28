West Ham United favourites to land RB Salzburg star for £25m

According to recent reports, West Ham United are favourites to sign RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

Daka, 22, joined RB Salzburg four years ago after making the switch from African side Kafue Celtic FC.

Tasked with filling the void Erling Haaland left when he joined Borussia Dortmund 18-months ago, Daka has slotted in seamlessly.

Having featured in 125 senior matches, in all competitions, the young Zambian has already racked up an impressive 68 goals and 27 assists.

Widely tipped to become the next superstar out of Austria’s top-flight, Daka has seen his name linked with several top European clubs.

However, the latest reports come from African outlet ZamFoot, who claims the 22-year-old striker could be heading to England’s capital.

Despite attracting the interest of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal, ZamFoot claims it is David Moyes’ Hammers who are leading the charge for the talented striker, who could be available for a modest £25m.

West Ham has been on the lookout for a new centre-forward after Sebastien Haller joined Ajax in January.