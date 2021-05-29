Bid prepared: Euro giants set to lodge official offer for Tottenham attacker

Ajax are interested in signing Tottenham attacker Steven Bergwijn, according to De Telegraaf.

Bergwijn was signed for Spurs in January of last year from PSV Eindhoven, scoring against Manchester City on his debut.

The Dutchman has struggled to force his way into the Spurs starting XI, casting doubts over his future at the club.

As per De Telegraaf, the 23-year-old could be offered an opportunity to return to Eredivisie with Ajax.

De Telegraaf believe that Spurs are open to selling Bergwijn, but the parties are some way apart on their valuation at current.

While Ajax are thought to be preparing to offer €15M for the attacker, Daniel Levy is thought to want nearer €25M.

If Bergwijn is discontented with his game-time at Spurs, Ajax may well be an attractive option for him.

Though, if he is still intent on proving his worth and making it in the Premier League, Spurs could do far worse than having him in reserve.

