Arsenal star could be set for a transfer to his boyhood club following recent developments

There is an expectation that Hector Bellerin will leave Arsenal this summer, but it doesn’t look like he has a move immediately lined up.

There have been some murmurings about a move to Real Betis, and that may be more likely after they secured a place in the Europa League last season.

There have also been reports which say he’s held some talks with the team that he supported as a kid, but clearly a transfer would be a tough one to pull off when it comes to the transfer fee and wages.

Hector Bellerin to Real Betis is 'difficult, but not impossible'. Bellerin is a boyhood Betis fan and his agent has already met with Betis officials at their club office. The Spanish side have economic problems but are exploring the possibility of signing him. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 28, 2021

There is a possibility that recent developments have made this transfer a bit more likely, as Real Betis’ current right-back Emerson Royal has confirmed that he’s going to be playing with Barcelona next season.

That immediately frees up a clear space in the squad for Bellerin and there will be a fee involved in that deal that takes Emerson to Barcelona, but it may not be enough to finance the move for the Arsenal star.

The move to Betis is always going to require some kind of compromise and Arsenal won’t get a big fee so you can imagine that they would rather sell to a bigger team with deeper pockets, but this is certainly one to keep an eye on as momentum is building towards a possible transfer.