Arsenal working on deals to sell three stars as Mikel Arteta swings the axe

Arsenal could be set to sell three central midfielders in a single transfer window, if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed.

This summer could prove to be a pivotal one for the Gunners, who missed out on all seven of the European qualification positions and will only be playing domestic football next term.

While that will give Mikel Arteta more time on the training pitches with his squad, the Spaniard will be keen to ensure that the squad is the one that he wants, rather than the one that he inherited.

As much as bringing players in will help the Spaniard in his efforts to make this Arsenal squad his own, he also has to trim it of the players that he is not so keen on working with.

According to Fabrizio Romano, that could see Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira all leave the club on permanent deals in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arsenal are working to sell players in the next days. OM are in advanced talks to sign Mattéo Guendouzi who’s coming back from Hertha Berlin loan spell. AS Roma are pushing to complete Granit Xhaka deal soon. Arsenal are open to sell Lucas Torreira too. ? #AFC #OM @santi_j_fm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021

Romano has taken to Twitter to provide an update on the futures of all three.

While Arsenal will be left short in the midfield department if all three were to depart, you have to imagine that Arteta will be looking to strengthen in that area of the field ahead of next season.

