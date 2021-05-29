Chelsea ace expected to complete his exit next week as €28m asking price will be met

It appears that AC Milan have done all they can to reduce Chelsea’s asking price for Fikayo Tomori, but the London club have stood firm and the full amount will need to be paid.

It’s been an interesting loan spell in Serie A for Tomori as he got off to an incredible start and he was praised by the great Paolo Maldini, but he did start to make some mistakes as they stumbled towards the end of the season.

They did manage to secure Champions League football with an impressive final-day win away to Atalanta, and a report from Football-Italia has now suggested that the move for Tomori should be sorted out next week.

It’s believed that Chelsea and Milan agreed an option to buy in the loan deal which is worth around €28m, but Milan were desperately trying to find a way to bring that down.

They’ve now realised that Chelsea aren’t going to shift and securing Champions League football has given them a financial boost, so they are now going to pay the full amount.

There’s no sign of any other serious interest and it doesn’t look like Chelsea have a regular place for him in the team next season either, so it’s expected that this should go through fairly easily and it will be exciting to see him back in the Champions League next year.