“Chelsea don’t deserve to be in the final” – Champions League star who lost to Chelsea is clearly rooting for Man City

You could tell that there was plenty of animosity between Chelsea and Porto in their Champions League clash earlier this season, but a lot of that manifested itself in some comical scenes between Thomas Tuchel and Sergio Conceicao.

You could simply put that down to a competitive game and it would largely be forgotten about after the game, but a recent report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo suggests there is plenty of ill-feeling still there.

They featured some quotes from Porto star Mehdi Taremi, and you have to think Chelsea fans will enjoy the saltiness here:

“Chelsea did not deserve the final. If we had been smarter, we could have won. Against City it was very but difficult. If everything goes smoothly, they will be the European champions,”

It’s quite big talk as their tie with Chelsea was hard-fought and the 2-1 aggregate scoreline is close, but Porto only scored their goal in the dying moments of the second leg and Chelsea were always good value for their victory.

Clearly he’s fancying Man City for the victory tonight, but it’s hard to suggest that he’s offering an unbiased opinion on this one.