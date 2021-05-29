Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to attend Champions League final

Roman Abramovich will be in attendance for the Champions League final this evening, reports the Standard.

Abramovich has been an illusive character around Stamford Bridge in recent seasons, with political issues preventing his entrance to the United Kingdom altogether.

The Russian did attend the Women’s Champions League final earlier in the month, only to see Emma Hayes’ side be defeated 4-0 by a rampant Barcelona.

He will be dearly hoping that there’s not a repeat of it tonight, with the Standard reporting that he will once again be in the stands to watch the final.

Abramovich has twice seen his Chelsea side take to the field in the Champions League final. Once in Moscow, his native Russia’s capital, and again in Munich.

In Moscow, Chelsea were defeated by a team from Manchester, and in Munich they defeated a team from Munich.

With Abramovich seeing a Tuchel led side in the flesh for the very first time, he’ll be keeping his fingers tightly crossed that there’s a repeat of 2012, rather than 2008.

